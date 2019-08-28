New York Mets

Baseball, which apparently hates us all, put next Wednesday’s Mets game on YouTube (no TV)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Booooooooo. We finally get Meaningful Games In September and MLB decided to make the Braves-Mets game a YouTube Only Game (plus radio). Scott Braun, Al Leiter and F.P. Santangelo will be your announcers while a bunch of hearts and nonsense scroll by.

