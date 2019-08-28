New York Mets
NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Wednesday night lineups
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk
Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.20) will start for the Cubs, while Noah Syndergaard (9-6, 3.71) will go for the Mets.
I nailed four of them: Gilliam, Peterson, Szapucki, and Sanchez will be heading to the AFL along with Patrick Mazeika, Luis Carpio and Andres Gimenez.
Howie Rose tells about the moment he fell in love with the Mets
Callaway said that Edwin Diaz is available tonight. #Mets
Our home series with Chicago continues tonight. 7:10 p.m. Noah Syndergaard starting.
Mets players headed to the Arizona Fall League... * Pitchers: Ryley Gilliam, David Peterson, Thomas Szapucki * Catchers: Patrick Mazeika, Ali Sanchez * Infielders: Luis Carpio, Andres Gimenez * Outfielders: none AFL season runs from Sept. 18-Oct. 26.
Mets lineup behind Noah Syndergaard for Game 2 against Cubs ... McNeil playing third and leading off ... Frazier day off: McNeil – 3B Davis – LF Conforto – RF Alonso – 1B Ramos – C Panik – 2B Rosario – SS Lagares – CF Syndergaard – RHP
