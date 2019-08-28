New York Mets

The Mets Police
46020102_thumbnail

More good news! Mets are on Sunday Night Baseball this week!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

My reflexive action is to be annoyed that Sunday’s game is a night game….but since we’re off Monday, and people like beaches, and SNB is 7 not 8 now…maybe this isn’t so bad! This Labor Day Weekend edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco...

Tweets