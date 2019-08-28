New York Mets

The Mets Police
Get your Topps Now card of Pete Alonso breaking the Mets HR record in August

by: Shannon Shark

r T In a normal year I’d expect a card like this to be sold in late September, which is when records traditionally would be broken, but hey if everyone thinks it’s normal to smash records with 6 weeks to go, that’s cool. Buy some cards via Topps Now.

