Open Thread: Mets vs. Cubs, 8/28/19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Noah Syndergaard has been one of baseball’s best pitchers in the second half and the Mets need a strong showing from him in this second game of a pivotal three-game set with the Cubs.
Got one back.TV / Radio Network
Well, close, but Ramos beats it out and the #Mets get a run backPlease Ramos, no double play ball to shortstopBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets have loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first. Ramos is batting. 6-0 Chicago.TV / Radio Network
Please Ramos, no double play ball to shortstopBlogger / Podcaster
Alonso gets HBP and the bases are loaded for Ramos #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Single-season HR leader gets drilled on the hand with first pitch. #Mets load the bases with one out.Beat Writer / Columnist
