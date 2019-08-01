New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Better Building Block: Pete Alonso Or Yordan Alvarez?
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1m
With just over a month remaining in the regular season, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Astros designated hitter/outfielder Yordan …
Tweets
-
That was fun and all but I’m sleepy and don’t really care. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets get the first two on, then a Davis double play and Conforto ground out kills any chance of a rally in the 6th #Mets 6 #Cubs 10 End 6Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets get nothing out of that and so we head to the seventhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @stancup94: @Metstradamus He’s auditioning for Mets managerBlogger / Podcaster
-
The DP ball from Davis a bit of a buzzkill tho …Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Davis double play, not what we neededBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets