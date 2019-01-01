New York Mets

Gimenez, Peterson, Szapucki Highlight Seven Mets Going to AFL

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Minors 6m

The rosters for the Arizona Fall League have been set and the Mets’ will be sending seven players to join the Scottsdale Scorpions.Those players include Andres Gimenez, David Peterson, Th

