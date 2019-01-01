New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs, including a comeback effort falling short
The Mets fell behind early and couldn't complete the comeback in their 10-7 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.
-
The six runs allowed by Noah Syndergaard in the first inning Wednesday are the most runs he’s given up in the first inning during his MLB career. https://t.co/NCnt96Y10m @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
J.D. Davis on the defensive miscommunication between him and Amed Rosario: "It cost us 2 runs, can't sugarcoat it"TV / Radio Network
-
We'll have to check with Elias, but Mickey may have broken Art Howe's "battled" record during a single answer in a press conference.TV / Radio Network
-
“It’s never easy,” said history, but ya gotta believe! #lfgmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Noah Syndergaard: "When you get your s--- kicked in like that, it gives you a different perspective on things...I let the team down" https://t.co/g3sKkrPN2EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard: "When you get your s--- kicked in like that, it gives you a different perspective on things...I let the team down"TV / Radio Network
