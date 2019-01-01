New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Final Score: Cubs 10, Mets 7—Thorrible
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37s
Noah Syndergaard had the worst outing of his career and the Mets could not make up the deficit.
Tweets
-
The six runs allowed by Noah Syndergaard in the first inning Wednesday are the most runs he’s given up in the first inning during his MLB career. https://t.co/NCnt96Y10m @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
J.D. Davis on the defensive miscommunication between him and Amed Rosario: "It cost us 2 runs, can't sugarcoat it"TV / Radio Network
-
We'll have to check with Elias, but Mickey may have broken Art Howe's "battled" record during a single answer in a press conference.TV / Radio Network
-
“It’s never easy,” said history, but ya gotta believe! #lfgmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: Noah Syndergaard: "When you get your s--- kicked in like that, it gives you a different perspective on things...I let the team down" https://t.co/g3sKkrPN2EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Noah Syndergaard: "When you get your s--- kicked in like that, it gives you a different perspective on things...I let the team down"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets