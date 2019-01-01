New York Mets

Despite the loss, Mickey Callaway says Mets battled: 'We're never going to give up'

SNY: Metsblog

Though the comeback came up short in the 10-7 loss to the Cubs, the Mets' fifth straight defeat, the team showed the very toughness that has brought them back in the Wild Card race to begin with.

