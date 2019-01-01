New York Mets
Whip Crew discusses surging Yankees sinking Mets
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 2m
Dontrelle Willis and Nick Swisher discuss the New York Yankees recent surge and the New York Mets sinking chance to make the postseason.
Tweets
#Mets saw their 2019 season flash before their eyes In Wednesday night’s 10-7 loss to the Cubs. Five months condensed into an entertaining, yet ultimately empty 3 hours and 24 minutes. https://t.co/GWL2CrAcapBeat Writer / Columnist
