New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Wild Card Watch: What's on Tap, Results, Standings, News, and Playoff odds for Aug. 29
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets have come back from the brink to put themselves firmly in Wild Card contention. Here's everything you need to know about the state of the race...
Tweets
-
This is the Mets 57th year of existence. In all those seasons, a Mets player has posted an OPS+ (league adjusted) of 126 or better only 59 times. Three Mets are doing that this year. Alonso (152 OPS+, 7th all time), McNeil (146 OPS+, 15th), and Conforto (126 OPS+, 58th). /1Blogger / Podcaster
-
As the Mets continue to slip in the standings, check out the latest Wild Card Watch complete with the latest updates & odds surrounding each team in the hunt https://t.co/HvbDwP82LKTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets saw their 2019 season flash before their eyes In Wednesday night’s 10-7 loss to the Cubs. Five months condensed into an entertaining, yet ultimately empty 3 hours and 24 minutes. They need to craft a better ending, starting tonight. https://t.co/GWL2CrAcapBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DPLennon: The reason why Jeff McNeil never cools off. #Mets https://t.co/UE3GZfWaNMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
We're enjoying the Mets connection to #GoT with the Noah Syndergaard cameo...even if we're still trying to find him...Minors
-
RT @SotoC803: In addition, #Mets pitching coach Phil Regan will also head down to the Dominican Republic to be the pitching coach for the @TorosdelEste https://t.co/ur1s807jwmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets