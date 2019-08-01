New York Mets
Mets Hopes Are Spelled deGrom
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9s
The Mets had an opportunity to seize the second Wild Card spot by sweeping the Cubs. Those hopes died when they were shut down by Yu Darvish. They arguably had their chance to still control their o…
This is the Mets 57th year of existence. In all those seasons, a Mets player has posted an OPS+ (league adjusted) of 126 or better only 59 times. Three Mets are doing that this year. Alonso (152 OPS+, 7th all time), McNeil (146 OPS+, 15th), and Conforto (126 OPS+, 58th). /1Blogger / Podcaster
As the Mets continue to slip in the standings, check out the latest Wild Card Watch complete with the latest updates & odds surrounding each team in the hunt https://t.co/HvbDwP82LKTV / Radio Network
#Mets saw their 2019 season flash before their eyes In Wednesday night’s 10-7 loss to the Cubs. Five months condensed into an entertaining, yet ultimately empty 3 hours and 24 minutes. They need to craft a better ending, starting tonight. https://t.co/GWL2CrAcapBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @DPLennon: The reason why Jeff McNeil never cools off. #Mets https://t.co/UE3GZfWaNMBeat Writer / Columnist
We're enjoying the Mets connection to #GoT with the Noah Syndergaard cameo...even if we're still trying to find him...Minors
RT @SotoC803: In addition, #Mets pitching coach Phil Regan will also head down to the Dominican Republic to be the pitching coach for the @TorosdelEste https://t.co/ur1s807jwmBlogger / Podcaster
