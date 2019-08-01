This is the Mets 57th year of existence. In all those seasons, a Mets player has posted an OPS+ (league adjusted) of 126 or better only 59 times. Three Mets are doing that this year. Alonso (152 OPS+, 7th all time), McNeil (146 OPS+, 15th), and Conforto (126 OPS+, 58th). /1

