New York Mets

Mets Merized
46037874_thumbnail

Is Marcus Stroman Leaning Too Heavily On His Sinker?

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2m

Marcus Stroman took the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday in a crucial series opener at Citi Field against the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, he was out-dueled by Yu Darvish, and although he di

Tweets