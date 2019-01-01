New York Mets

Tip from Jacob deGrom has helped Edwin Diaz rediscover dominant slider

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Edwin Diaz is a two-pitch pitcher who has been operating without his quality slider for the majority of this season. With some help from Jacob deGrom, though, it seems like Diaz might be getting his slider back.

