New York Mets

Metsblog
44630608_thumbnail

Mets promote prospects Brett Baty, Matthew Allan to next level

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets selected Baty with their first round (12th overall) pick in the MLB Draft this past June, and snatched up Allan in the third round (89th overall) after he dropped due to signability concerns.

Tweets