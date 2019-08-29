New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard has worst first inning of career
by: Brittany Graffeo — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4s
Noah Syndergaard has been a rock in the New York Mets pitching staff the second half of the season. That is until the first inning against the Chicago Cubs...
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: #Mets saw their 2019 season flash before their eyes In Wednesday night’s 10-7 loss to the Cubs. Five months condensed into an entertaining, yet ultimately empty 3 hours and 24 minutes. They need to craft a better ending, starting tonight. https://t.co/GWL2CrAcapBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeil has hit 11 of his 16 HRs on the first pitch of an AB. He leads the majors with 23 XBH on the first pitch. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets bullpen has combined for a 2.33 ERA in their last 10 games with 10 walks and 51 strikeouts.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Team Israel has added 3 players for next month’s European championships, at which @ILBaseball will continue its effort to qualify for @Tokyo2020. The group includes @tykelly11, who has @MLB experience with the @Mets and @Phillies. @WBSC @olympicchannelMazaltov to new Olim Nick Rickles, Ty Kelly and Ben Wanger who will join #teamisrael at the European Championships in Germany next week #israelbaseball #roadtoolympics https://t.co/vEFH7h6z6xTV / Radio Personality
-
J.D. Davis has a 1.100 OPS at Citi Field this season. Also has hit 12 of his 17 HRs at home. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets: Syndergaard has worst first inning of career (via @britx528) #LGM https://t.co/MEZsQqyYymBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets