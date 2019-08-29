New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1170798767

New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard has worst first inning of career

by: Brittany Graffeo Fansided: Call To The Pen 4s

Noah Syndergaard has been a rock in the New York Mets pitching staff the second half of the season. That is until the first inning against the Chicago Cubs...

Tweets