New York Mets

Mets Merized
46047427_thumbnail

Dominic Smith Cleared to Resume Baseball Activities

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 14s

The New York Mets are a bit closer to getting one of their key bench cogs back. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Dominic Smith (stress reaction, left foot) has "been cleared to start baseba

Tweets