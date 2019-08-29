New York Mets

MHN: Matt Harvey stays with A’s and is like yeah sure bullpen sounds great whatever bro

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Those of you with fancy SF Chronicle subscriptions can read that Matt Harvey had an out in his minor-league deal with the A’s on Thursday, but he has decided to stay with the team – and the longtime starter, an All-Star with the Mets, might wind up...

