Ramos owns MLB's longest hitting streak in '19
by: Martin Johnson — MLB: Mets 2m
Pete Alonso broke the Mets’ single-season home run record Tuesday, but catcher Wilson Ramos has been New York’s hottest hitter in August. Ramos carried a 21-game hitting streak into Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs. The hitting streak is...
That’s a crusher. Victor Caratini hits his second home run of the game to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead in the 7th. The four runs are the most that deGrom has given up in a start since May 17.TV / Radio Personality
The Mets gave you two months of Meaningful Games. Be thankful. We could be watching our 5th week of playing out the string with 5 more to go. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom, White Castle Special. 🤢🍔🍔🍔Misc
Victor Caratini. 3 run HR. 4-1 Cubs in 7th.TV / Radio Network
Who needs Rizzo? Caratini just hit a 1-2 slider from deGrom for his second HR, another upper-deck shot, that puts the Cubs up, 4-1. #Mets reeling.Beat Writer / Columnist
Caratini 3-run homer. Chicago takes a 4-1 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
