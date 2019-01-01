New York Mets

Metsblog
WATCH: J.D. Davis demolishes a home run to center field to give Mets 1-0 lead

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets didn't wait around to get on the board as J.D. Davis hit his third home run in as many nights with a long home run well over the wall in center field.

