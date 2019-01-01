New York Mets
WATCH: J.D. Davis demolishes a home run to center field to give Mets 1-0 lead
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The Mets didn't wait around to get on the board as J.D. Davis hit his third home run in as many nights with a long home run well over the wall in center field.
Tweets
That’s a crusher. Victor Caratini hits his second home run of the game to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead in the 7th. The four runs are the most that deGrom has given up in a start since May 17.TV / Radio Personality
The Mets gave you two months of Meaningful Games. Be thankful. We could be watching our 5th week of playing out the string with 5 more to go. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom, White Castle Special. 🤢🍔🍔🍔Misc
Victor Caratini. 3 run HR. 4-1 Cubs in 7th.TV / Radio Network
Who needs Rizzo? Caratini just hit a 1-2 slider from deGrom for his second HR, another upper-deck shot, that puts the Cubs up, 4-1. #Mets reeling.Beat Writer / Columnist
Caratini 3-run homer. Chicago takes a 4-1 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
