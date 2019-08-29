New York Mets

New York Post
45824840_thumbnail

Ex-Mets Octavio Dotel, Luis Castillo released from prison in Dominican Republic

by: Jorge Fitz-Gibbon New York Post 31s

Former Mets stars Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo were released from jail on Thursday after a judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to link them to drug kingpin Cesar Emilio Peralta. Dotel,

Tweets