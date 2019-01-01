New York Mets
Latest injury updates on Mets' Jed Lowrie: Homers in rehab assignment with Syracuse
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Mets INF Jed Lowrie has not played yet this season due to an assortment of injuries, but is making progress as he attempts to return. Here are the latest updates...
That’s a crusher. Victor Caratini hits his second home run of the game to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead in the 7th. The four runs are the most that deGrom has given up in a start since May 17.TV / Radio Personality
The Mets gave you two months of Meaningful Games. Be thankful. We could be watching our 5th week of playing out the string with 5 more to go. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom, White Castle Special. 🤢🍔🍔🍔Misc
Victor Caratini. 3 run HR. 4-1 Cubs in 7th.TV / Radio Network
Who needs Rizzo? Caratini just hit a 1-2 slider from deGrom for his second HR, another upper-deck shot, that puts the Cubs up, 4-1. #Mets reeling.Beat Writer / Columnist
Caratini 3-run homer. Chicago takes a 4-1 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
