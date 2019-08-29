New York Mets
Mets' Jed Lowrie homers for Triple-A Syracuse as minor-league rehab assignment continues | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 29, 2019 8:54 PM — Newsday 5m
Jed Lowrie, signed by the Mets to a two-year, $20-million contract, has missed the whole season because of a variety of injuries. But the veteran infielder probably doesn’t want to be known as the Jac
Tweets
That’s a crusher. Victor Caratini hits his second home run of the game to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead in the 7th. The four runs are the most that deGrom has given up in a start since May 17.TV / Radio Personality
The Mets gave you two months of Meaningful Games. Be thankful. We could be watching our 5th week of playing out the string with 5 more to go. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom, White Castle Special. 🤢🍔🍔🍔Misc
Victor Caratini. 3 run HR. 4-1 Cubs in 7th.TV / Radio Network
Who needs Rizzo? Caratini just hit a 1-2 slider from deGrom for his second HR, another upper-deck shot, that puts the Cubs up, 4-1. #Mets reeling.Beat Writer / Columnist
Caratini 3-run homer. Chicago takes a 4-1 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
