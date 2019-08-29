New York Mets

Newsday
46052683_thumbnail

Mets' Jed Lowrie homers for Triple-A Syracuse as minor-league rehab assignment continues | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 29, 2019 8:54 PM Newsday 5m

Jed Lowrie, signed by the Mets to a two-year, $20-million contract, has missed the whole season because of a variety of injuries. But the veteran infielder probably doesn’t want to be known as the Jac

Tweets