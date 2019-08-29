New York Mets

New York Post
46054116_thumbnail

Mets playoff hopes fading further as Cubs finish off sweep

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 2m

The Mets spoke of belief, of hope, of perseverance. A silent Citi Field spoke the truth. Counting on their ace to end a season-worst home skid, Jacob deGrom cruised through the majority of Thursday

Tweets