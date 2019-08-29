New York Mets
Cubs Topple DeGrom, Mets Lose 6th Straight As Playoff Hopes Dim
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 5m
The Mets lost their sixth in a row, all at Citi Field. Full of hope a week ago, they dropped five games behind Chicago for the league's final playoff spot.
