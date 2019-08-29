New York Mets

The Mets Police
46055503_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: J.D. Davis crushes ball, Gary Cohen crushes call

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Statcast exposed;  Statcast claimed this was  a 432 foot home run.  This was at the top of the black wall.  I don’t even think it was 432 when it stopped, never mind how far it would have gone.  I think this is the biggest bomb at Citi Field, maybe...

Tweets