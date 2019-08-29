New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Juan Marichal is really good

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Man, I wish the Giants could just come home so I could watch Marichal pitch every 4th day. He’s so so good. As I told you yesterday, the math would catch up and you can’t always play the expansion teams. Marichal shut the Mets down and shut the Mets...

