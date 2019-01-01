New York Mets
Callaway irked by Mets' losing streak: 'Things have snowballed'
The New York Mets' 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday extended the club's losing streak to six games. They've been swept in consecutive series and are reeling after working their way back into the playoff race.Manager Mickey Callaway addressed...
METS AFTER 133 GAMES 2019: 67-66 ***23rd-best NYM w/1971*** —1971 Mets rise above .500 to stay —1973 Mets (62-71) climb out of last placeBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets have now lost six games in a row https://t.co/TXA4yynHRcNewspaper / Magazine
