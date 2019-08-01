New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Mets Head To Philly With Six-Game Losing Streak
by: John Jackson — Mets Merized Online 4m
Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (67-66) suffered a catastrophic sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs (72-61) as they fell 4-1 on Thursday night at Citi Field. They now look to put thei
Tweets
I wish I could tell you that the Mets fought the good fight, and the Cubs let them be. I wish I could tell you that, but Major League Baseball is no fairy-tale world. https://t.co/w7PWveHYanBlogger / Podcaster
Is it a bad sign when you’re watching @SportsCenter and they don’t even list the Mets in the wild card standings graphic anymore??TV / Radio Personality
RT @metsrewind: Tug McGraw records the final out of Game 5 of the 1973 World Series. LOVE his reaction. #YGB #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/2QlaxdsuYNBlogger / Podcaster
RT @metsrewind: Tug McGraw was born on August 30, 1944 (75th birthday today). He was a member of the 1969 WS champions and he was the spirit that drove the 1973 @Mets “Ya Gotta Believe” team to a pennant. Today we celebrate his life and legacy. #YGB #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/A0rsEgrzNOBlogger / Podcaster
We wish we saw more of these #Mets in 2019 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/AUlxwWZEhdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: After all the work the Mets did to dig themselves out of a hole and all the incredibly exciting nights at Citi Field over the last month, it looks like they won’t even play meaningful games in September, let alone October. That’s a truly rotten outcome after how far they came.Blogger / Podcaster
