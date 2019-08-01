New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Overhauling Pro Scouting Department
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
On Wednesday, it was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Mets will not retain pro scouting director Jim D'Aloia. He will remain with the team until his contract runs out on October
Tweets
-
For an ESPN reporter like @Buster_ESPN to say he doesn’t know @GMBVW is such lazy work. It’s not easy even with a creds to get in front of team execs. For an ESPN columnist to say they don’t know him is laughable.Buster chooses agenda over getting to know him. ESPN access is easyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaxSportsStudio: Wilson Ramos is hitting to the tune of a ridiculous .422 batting average during the month of August. The last Met (minimum 60 plate appearances) to hit for a .420+ AVG in a single month during a single season is Kevin Mitchell (.426 in June of 1986).Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's a GOOD LIFE at NYSEG Stadium courtesy of The Agency! Gates open at 5:30, 7:05 first pitch. Postgame Toyota Fireworks Series. Post Game Fans on the Field! You have the opportunity to clean up the field after fireworks in exchange for a great prize courtesy of Toyota!Minors
-
The 6 game losing streak doesn’t change anything. This team is about the next 2-3 years. They didn’t pitch well in 4 of the 6 losses. That’s why this happened. They aren’t built for bad SP games. Can they fix that? We will seeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: In addition to parting with pro scouting director Jim D’Aloia, a move first reported by @Ken_Rosenthal, I’m told that Mets are letting go of pro scouts Tim Kissner, Tim Fortugno and Lee MacPhail. All guys with good reputations in the gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD-08/30/1999: Edgardo Alfonzo went 6-for-6 with a double, 3 home runs, 5 RBI & 6 runs scored against the Houston Astros at the Astrodome. Alfonzo & Wilmer Flores (7/3/2016) are the only #Mets to record 6-hit games in franchise history. @fonzy9 @MetsMerized @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets