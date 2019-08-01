New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Greener Grass Mets: Interview with Actor and Mets Fan Keisuke Hoashi
by: Charles St. Clair — Mets Merized Online 35s
Joined by actor Keisuke Hoashi!
Tweets
-
RT @zachsilver: Extended netting is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards:Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia tossed another scoreless inning last night. Despite his high walk total, Familia has had quite the turnaround in August: 14.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 18 SO, 1.93 ERA 32.3% whiff rate, .202 xBA (lowest of any month this season). #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Joe Benigno declares #Mets' season over after sweep by Cubs. LISTEN: https://t.co/InZPnkI2VYTV / Radio Network
-
There is a new @whitneytheband album out today and I am super jazzed.Owner / Front Office
-
If the Marcus Stroman trade cripples them, they really shouldn’t be in business at all.This is why why execs with other teams were surprised that the Mets carried the win-now stuff through the trade deadline, despite their Hail Mary chances: more and more future value squandered. The credit card bill will be enormous.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Belated congrats to the great @newsdayalum Steve Marcus,one of many to retire from Newsday this monthMy final week at Newsday. Thanks to all my colleagues and supervisors, starting in 1972 with Sandy Padwe and the late Richard Sandler. And, in later years, led by @HankWinnicki,@MikeRRose,@ChicagoNorm,@LaMonicaMark and the great enthusiasm of @joe_mannielloBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets