New York Mets

Metsblog
46072740_thumbnail

Should the Mets keep Amed Rosario at shortstop for the long haul?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Improved as Amed Rosario has looked defensively in recent weeks, his lack of natural shortstop instincts cost the Mets dearly when the games counted most this week.

Tweets