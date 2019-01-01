New York Mets
Should the Mets keep Amed Rosario at shortstop for the long haul?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Improved as Amed Rosario has looked defensively in recent weeks, his lack of natural shortstop instincts cost the Mets dearly when the games counted most this week.
