New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cementing himself as key part of Mets' future, J.D. Davis talks about his journey
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
This time last year, Mets left fielder J.D. Davis was with the Astros, blocked at third base by Alex Bregman and going through a season where he was being yanked back and forth from the minors to the majors.
Tweets
-
Just one guy's opinion, and I don't vote, but Trout provides more value than any other player. It's a shame his supporting cast isn't good enough to translate that value into lots of wins, but the MVP goes to an individual. The team award is the WS ring.@TylerKepner Please help me understand why Trout is considered a lock for AL MVP. He’s compiled great stats but Angels are in 4th place, 23 games out. It seems to me his main value is keeping Angels out of last place.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @WheresKernan: If you want to know about the real value of postseason home runs who do you talk to? The one and only @mroctober Of Course. https://t.co/5F3tWnOYgnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Need a podcast rec for the long weekend? People seem to love “Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast.” I think the hosts are ‘eh,’ but the guests are great. Howie Rose for instance. Did you know he almost quit the @MetsBooth years ago? https://t.co/OmWPUXkBFQTV / Radio Personality
-
Tom Seaver's 150th win May 11, 1975 Mets 3, Reds 2 - 9 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 7 K, 1 BB - Rusty Staub: game-winning hit in bottom 8th - Pete Rose: thrown out at plate in top 8th "I've been healthy. I've been consistent" - 1.89 ERA thru 7 starts Seaver's Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Take that, analytics!Bat flip? Nah, Nicholas Castellanos is going with the bat spike after his second homer in as many PAs. https://t.co/Rt5Vc6MqECBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Taking victory laps on whatever your opinion of Wally Backman might be is pretty sad. It's not something to make light of given the current situation. Real people are impacted by his behavior.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets