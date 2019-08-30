Just one guy's opinion, and I don't vote, but Trout provides more value than any other player. It's a shame his supporting cast isn't good enough to translate that value into lots of wins, but the MVP goes to an individual. The team award is the WS ring.

Larry BeSaw TylerKepner Please help me understand why Trout is considered a lock for AL MVP. He’s compiled great stats but Angels are in 4th place, 23 games out. It seems to me his main value is keeping Angels out of last place.