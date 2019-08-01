New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano Will Play for Cyclones on Saturday
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 17s
According to Justin Toscano from The Record, Mets veteran second baseman Robinson Cano will begin a rehab assignment on Saturday with the Brooklyn Cyclones.The Cyclones are in the middle of a
Tweets
-
Jeff McNeil slides back to right field and into the leadoff spot against Philly tonight. (➡️ @HealthfirstNY)TV / Radio Network
-
Someone had to say it, thank you @SteveBattaglioIt's the No. 1 choice for fans who want the AP's coverage of the @Mets. https://t.co/u7mzUyrTycBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustineBWard: Will Dave Gettleman be making some bold moves before the season? @PLeonardNYDN with the Giants scoop--- plus Mets are 5 GB can they climb this mountain again? 5 pm @mariacmarino @WorldWideWobTV / Radio Network
-
"This is a big step for him" Robinson Cano is set for a rehab assignment with Brooklyn as he works to return from a hamstring injury https://t.co/z4yFiZlLSKTV / Radio Network
-
RT @KeithRaad: Matthew Allan is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones Saturday. He's penciled in for two innings.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bad news Mets fans, Robinson Cano is on his way back https://t.co/ydBU2YL9McBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets