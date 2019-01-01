New York Mets

Cano headed to Brooklyn for rehab assignment

by: Paul Casella MLB: Mets 1m

Robinson Canó is expected to join Class A Short-Season Brooklyn on Saturday for his first rehab game since sustaining a torn left hamstring on Aug. 4. Cano, who was originally given a timetable of 6-12 weeks for a full recovery, remains ahead of...

