New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets 2B Robinson Canó set for rehab assignment in Brooklyn
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 4m
New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is reporting to Class-A Brooklyn for a rehab assignment as he nurses a torn hamstring.
Tweets
-
Todd Frazier has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs as #Mets beat Phillies to end skid at six | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/UV23MJv1nwBlogger / Podcaster
-
What did Mickey think of Edwin Diaz's clean inning? "Vintage Diaz" 👍TV / Radio Network
-
MLB scores: A's stay unbeaten against Yanks; Wilson Ramos extends hit streak as Mets finally win https://t.co/aaDAZ9dVvoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What’s impressive is Ramos has continued his hitting streak several times as a pinch hitter. #MetsLongest hitting streaks, Mets history (updated): 1. Moises Alou, 30 2. David Wright, 26 3-t. Mike Piazza, 24 3-t. Hubie Brooks, 24 5-t. John Olerud, 23 5-t. Mike Vail, 23 5-t. Cleon Jones, 23 5-t. Wilson Ramos, 23Blogger / Podcaster
-
Have Edwin Diaz’s recent innings inspired confidence from Mickey Callaway? “Oh, wow, yes,” Callaway said. “That’s vintage Diaz.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Todd Frazier hit two home runs and drove in 6 runs tonight in the @Mets 11-5 win over Philadelphia. The last Met to hit two homers & drive in at least 6 runs runs in a game was Jay Bruce in 2017 (May 2). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets