New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano is actually out on a rehab assignment
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
The New York Mets have been seeing several of their injured players make significant progress over the past week, but none has been more surprising than Robinson Cano. Cano, who many feared was los…
Tweets
-
What did Mickey think of Edwin Diaz's clean inning? "Vintage Diaz" 👍TV / Radio Network
-
MLB scores: A's stay unbeaten against Yanks; Wilson Ramos extends hit streak as Mets finally win https://t.co/aaDAZ9dVvoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What’s impressive is Ramos has continued his hitting streak several times as a pinch hitter. #MetsLongest hitting streaks, Mets history (updated): 1. Moises Alou, 30 2. David Wright, 26 3-t. Mike Piazza, 24 3-t. Hubie Brooks, 24 5-t. John Olerud, 23 5-t. Mike Vail, 23 5-t. Cleon Jones, 23 5-t. Wilson Ramos, 23Blogger / Podcaster
-
Have Edwin Diaz’s recent innings inspired confidence from Mickey Callaway? “Oh, wow, yes,” Callaway said. “That’s vintage Diaz.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Todd Frazier hit two home runs and drove in 6 runs tonight in the @Mets 11-5 win over Philadelphia. The last Met to hit two homers & drive in at least 6 runs runs in a game was Jay Bruce in 2017 (May 2). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"We're going to Philly, let's get it going" The Mets offense found a spark in the City of Brotherly LoveTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets