New York Mets

Newsday
46086447_thumbnail

Mets vs. Phillies | Newsday

by: August 30, 2019 10:42 PM Newsday 3m

The Mets beat the Phillies, 11-5, in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. ...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    What did Mickey think of Edwin Diaz's clean inning? "Vintage Diaz" 👍
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB 3m
    MLB scores: A's stay unbeaten against Yanks; Wilson Ramos extends hit streak as Mets finally win https://t.co/aaDAZ9dVvo
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 3m
    What’s impressive is Ramos has continued his hitting streak several times as a pinch hitter. #Mets
    Anthony DiComo
    Longest hitting streaks, Mets history (updated): 1. Moises Alou, 30 2. David Wright, 26 3-t. Mike Piazza, 24 3-t. Hubie Brooks, 24 5-t. John Olerud, 23 5-t. Mike Vail, 23 5-t. Cleon Jones, 23 5-t. Wilson Ramos, 23
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    Have Edwin Diaz’s recent innings inspired confidence from Mickey Callaway? “Oh, wow, yes,” Callaway said. “That’s vintage Diaz.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    Todd Frazier hit two home runs and drove in 6 runs tonight in the @Mets 11-5 win over Philadelphia. The last Met to hit two homers & drive in at least 6 runs runs in a game was Jay Bruce in 2017 (May 2). #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    "We're going to Philly, let's get it going" The Mets offense found a spark in the City of Brotherly Love
    TV / Radio Network
  • More Mets Tweets