New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Happy Vargas Day!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
SLACKISH RECATION: 11-5? The front end of that game was so boring that I fell asleep around 8:30 (a little after The Energy Vampire came on) I woke up and watched until Frazier made it like 6-1 or whatever it was at 9:58pm and then went on wit...
Tweets
-
Mark Vientos is the Mets' 2019 Minor League Player of the Year. https://t.co/6TfTfExlEPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: David Peterson Strikes Out 10 in Dominant Start https://t.co/EIiNm3ZKEJ #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Andres Gimenez went 3-4 for Binghamton, and Brett Baty hit a double and drove in three in his debut for Brooklyn. Come see how all of the affiliates did here! https://t.co/kSkmptwHKOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Column: regardless of how September shakes out the #Mets were right not to punt on the season. https://t.co/rZfDF4dNwEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario has 39 hits in the month of August. That’s the most hits by a Met in a single month since David Wright’s 41 in May 2014. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMN Recap: David Peterson Strikes Out Ten In Dominant Start https://t.co/rCdwcDRgND #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets