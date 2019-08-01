New York Mets

Wilson Ramos Extends Hitting Streak, Ties Mets Record

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 9m

Wilson Ramos had his detractors early on this season, but in the second half, he has allowed his play to explain why the Mets signed him to a two-year $19 million contract this offseason.The g

