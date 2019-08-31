New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
While I am at the beach you will be mesmerized by this PETE ALONSO video the Cyclones made
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Hey Cyclones, this is some mighty fine filler for someone who wanted to hit the beach today! So watch this video. You will become mesmerized by it. Keep watching. Also the Cyclones should remind you never to ride an actual Polar Bear. That will...
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: For a week, figurative and literal big hits eluded the Mets — and so, too, did the wins those kinds of hits often bring. That ended Friday. “Those are the ones we’ve been missing.” Story: https://t.co/zJTR0TtnFU https://t.co/7uWcT1XGWTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: He would have been 84 today. Peeling back the curtain on the legend, Frank Robinson. https://t.co/JMju6cv1oDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@mconforto8 flex. 💪Official Team Account
-
RT @GoStevenGoldman: For your holiday weekend travel entertainment, consider Infinite Inning 118, in which @CliffCorcoran debates the morality of letting Francisco Cervelli catch, and there's also 117, with @david_j_roth celebrating/deploring the Mets' false dawn. https://t.co/1TwGqAFK5cTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MLBPipeline: Friday's top 10 prospect performers: https://t.co/liYGfmMyvV ⭐ #Athletics' Luzardo ⭐ #Angels' Walsh ⭐ #Mariners' White ⭐ #BlueJays' Robertson ⭐ #Mets' Peterson ⭐ #Cubs' Garcia ⭐ #Padres' Trammell & Olivares ⭐ #Rays' Ryan ⭐ #Reds' Naughton https://t.co/0QkN0hS0wOOfficial Team Account
-
Friday's top 10 prospect performers: https://t.co/liYGfmMyvV ⭐ #Athletics' Luzardo ⭐ #Angels' Walsh ⭐ #Mariners' White ⭐ #BlueJays' Robertson ⭐ #Mets' Peterson ⭐ #Cubs' Garcia ⭐ #Padres' Trammell & Olivares ⭐ #Rays' Ryan ⭐ #Reds' NaughtonMinors
- More Mets Tweets