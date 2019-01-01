New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz faces former Mets teammate Jason Vargas and Phillies, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets (68-66, 13 GB in NL East, 5 GB for second Wild Card) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (69-64, 11.5 GB in NL East, 3.5 GB for second Wild Card) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park on SNY.
Tweets
-
Looks foul.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Actual conversation between Todd Frazier and his son, 5-year-old Blake, at bedtime Thursday (via Todd): Blake: "You haven’t hit any home runs lately." Todd: "All right, I’ll try and get two tomorrow." Blake: "That would be good." Then Todd hit two dingers Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets go for two straight with Steven Matz on the bump Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 4:10 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl6gY3g https://t.co/Y1rHVW5sqlTV / Radio Network
-
Don't miss as we induct Jason Isringhausen and Bill Pulsipher pre-game into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine sponsored by IBM! Ceremony begins at 6:10pm! Both guys will be available for autographs after first pitch. Gates open at 5:30, first pitch is 6:35Minors
-
Let's kick it over to the robot umps with the call...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boone could've challenged that call but didn't.Fair is foul and foul is fair. (I'm actually not sure if Chapman's double grazed the line, but regardless, the A's are up 3-2.)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets