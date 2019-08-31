New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
8/31/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2m
By: Mike Phillips | August 31, 2019The end of last night’s game must have felt cathartic for the New York Mets (68-66). After entering their game with the Philadelphia Phillies (69-64) on a
Tweets
-
Looks foul.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Actual conversation between Todd Frazier and his son, 5-year-old Blake, at bedtime Thursday (via Todd): Blake: "You haven’t hit any home runs lately." Todd: "All right, I’ll try and get two tomorrow." Blake: "That would be good." Then Todd hit two dingers Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets go for two straight with Steven Matz on the bump Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 4:10 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl6gY3g https://t.co/Y1rHVW5sqlTV / Radio Network
-
Don't miss as we induct Jason Isringhausen and Bill Pulsipher pre-game into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine sponsored by IBM! Ceremony begins at 6:10pm! Both guys will be available for autographs after first pitch. Gates open at 5:30, first pitch is 6:35Minors
-
Let's kick it over to the robot umps with the call...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boone could've challenged that call but didn't.Fair is foul and foul is fair. (I'm actually not sure if Chapman's double grazed the line, but regardless, the A's are up 3-2.)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets