Callaway thrilled to see 'vintage Diaz'
by: Paul Casella — MLB: Mets 10m
It's only a couple of outings, but Edwin Diaz's performance in his previous two trips to the mound is exactly what the Mets were looking for when they acquired him this offseason. Diaz threw a perfect inning against the Cubs on Wednesday and...
Tweets
Conforto puts the Mets up 2-1 with an RBI double. Wonder at what point he becomes a good clutch hitter 🤔🤔 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Good news - Conforto RBI double in the 3rd gave Mets a 2-1 lead. Bad news - They then loaded the bases with 0 out and did not score another run.TV / Radio Network
Blogger / Podcaster
Scheduled day off.@NYPost_Mets Why no McNeil ???Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets are 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position with seven runners left on base against Jason Vargas -- in just three innings. Mets 2, Phillies 1, bottom 3Beat Writer / Columnist
No shot in hell Jason Vargas escapes a bases loaded nobody out situation in a #Mets uniformBlogger / Podcaster
