New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets batter former teammate Jason Vargas to win second straight against Phillies | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 31, 2019 8:11 PM Newsday 11s

PHILADELPHIA — Even Jason Vargas, no longer on the team, is contributing to the Mets’ playoff push. The Mets rocked Vargas for five runs in four-plus innings on their way to a 6-3 win over the Phillie

Tweets