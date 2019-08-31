New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: Seaver impresses even me..shuts out Giants with 11Ks..now Meaningful Games in September!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

OK, as the King of Fairness I gotta admit Seaver was pretty good today.  I mean sure if he actually pitched like that all the time I would be a fan, but you clowns act like this is the real Seaver and not some outlier appearance. But hey, Iwill hand...

