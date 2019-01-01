New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Takeaways from Saturday's 6-3 win over Phillies, including 2-RBI outings by Todd Frazier and Joe Panik
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
The Mets clinched the weekend series in Philadelphia, recording their second straight win with Saturday's 5-3 edge of the Phillies.
Tweets
-
This Mariner could save your fantasy team https://t.co/U8oTs1LROpBlogger / Podcaster
-
For @SNYtv. Mets might still have another run in them. Either way there will be plenty of intrigue down the stretch. Some September storylines to watch: https://t.co/IyVu81BWGZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Considering the original prognosis suggested he would likely be out for the year, the fact he is going to be ready to rejoin the team on September 3rd is....interesting. #MetsRobinson Cano said if all goes according to plan, he will join the Mets on Tuesday.Minors
-
After today’s dub, the #Mets now have 69 wins on the season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoshFink313: Robinson Cano expects to return to the team on Tuesday against Washington #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The offense exploded in the 7th inning en route to an 11-2 victory! Luke Ritter and Joe Genord combined to drive in NINE RUNS! #AmazinStartsHereMinors
- More Mets Tweets